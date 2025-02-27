Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.64-7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ZD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 318,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,029. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.36. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

