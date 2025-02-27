Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of BGEO traded down GBX 200 ($2.54) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,390 ($68.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,016. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,796.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,478.51.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
