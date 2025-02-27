Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%.

Shares of BGEO traded down GBX 200 ($2.54) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,390 ($68.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,016. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,540.24 ($44.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,930 ($75.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,796.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,478.51.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

