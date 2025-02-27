uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%.

uniQure Stock Up 2.6 %

uniQure stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 738,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

