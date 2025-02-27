Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases By 1,241.7%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 1,241.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,304. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOC

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.