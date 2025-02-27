Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,554.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kesselrun Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Kesselrun Resources

See Also

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint gold project that comprise 280 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

