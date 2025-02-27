Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,554.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Kesselrun Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Kesselrun Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kesselrun Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.