RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
RTL Group Price Performance
Shares of RGLXY stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
RTL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTL Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.