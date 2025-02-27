BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.31. 585,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.04. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

