Desjardins Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$136.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$104.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$128.73.

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

