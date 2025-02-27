CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.75

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,130. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

