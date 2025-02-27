Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. Verano had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%.

Verano Price Performance

VRNOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 141,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $323.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Verano has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Verano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.