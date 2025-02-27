Best Value Stocks To Follow Today – February 24th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Venus Acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, Intel, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade for less than their intrinsic worth, based on measures such as low price-to-earnings or high dividend yields. These stocks are sought by investors who believe that the market has undervalued the company, expecting a correction over time as the true value becomes recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.99. 28,437,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,485,824. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.59.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,406,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,149,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $23.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $503.96.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.93. 15,503,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. PDD has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,925,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,192,984. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 58,170,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,619,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

