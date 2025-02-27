Top Growth Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other firms in the market. Typically, these companies reinvest their earnings back into the business to fuel further expansion, rather than paying significant dividends. Investors often seek growth stocks for potential capital appreciation, even if they come with higher valuations and increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. 3,887,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,661. The firm has a market cap of $402.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $959.33. 268,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,899. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,901. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 760,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,295. Welltower has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.99.

