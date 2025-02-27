Best Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, PENN Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and Rush Street Interactive are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate gambling establishments, including casinos, hotels, and entertainment complexes. These stocks tend to be influenced by fluctuations in tourism, discretionary spending, and regulatory environments, reflecting the cyclical nature of consumer leisure activities. Investors in casino stocks often consider the impact of economic trends and regional gaming regulations on the profitability and growth prospects of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.29. The stock had a trading volume of 664,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,063. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average is $248.20.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 3,658,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 718,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,663. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

