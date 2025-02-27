Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $435,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

