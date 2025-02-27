Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.86-$5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:AS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

