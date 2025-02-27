Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 445,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

