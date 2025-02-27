Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 449,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.