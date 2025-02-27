Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Releases Earnings Results

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.83 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BSIF traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,178. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.46 million, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.08. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.43).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -574.78%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

