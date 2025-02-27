Apriem Advisors Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

