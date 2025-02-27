Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 27th (ARHS, ARKO, BR, BRDG, BSY, BYD, CIGI, ELMD, ENTG, GB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 27th:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Get Arhaus Inc alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $660.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $690.00.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.