National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 21370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $128,619.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,505.44. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Beverage by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

