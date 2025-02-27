USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USNA. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:USNA traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 246,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,153. The company has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

