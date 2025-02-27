Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Arkema Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. Arkema has a 12-month low of $71.26 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

