Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 654.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 742,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,647. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

