kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.09 and last traded at C$7.02, with a volume of 47426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$663.86 million, a PE ratio of -76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

