QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 66,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,507. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. QHSLab has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Get QHSLab alerts:

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.