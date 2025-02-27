QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 66,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,507. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. QHSLab has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.