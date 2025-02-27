Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 175,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grizzly Discoveries
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.