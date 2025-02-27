Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Up 1.7 %

WLMIY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 70,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

