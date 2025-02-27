Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 90.6%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,023,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,019. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 137.61%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

