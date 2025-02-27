American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

