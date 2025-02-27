Sprott Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,640.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
