Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Euronav had a net margin of 117.02% and a return on equity of 22.29%.
Euronav Price Performance
Euronav stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Euronav has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.12.
Euronav Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euronav
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.