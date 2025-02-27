Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Euronav had a net margin of 117.02% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

Euronav Price Performance

Euronav stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Euronav has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.