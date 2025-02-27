Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 852 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

