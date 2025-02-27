BWS Financial Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 257.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday.

Get Xperi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 267,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,770. Xperi has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.