MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average of $399.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

