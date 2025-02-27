Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Cancom has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

