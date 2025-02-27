Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

