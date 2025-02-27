Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Drops By 84.6%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Butler National stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 165,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,371. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.