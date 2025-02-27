Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Issues Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Arkema Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,106. Arkema has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

