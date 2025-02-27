Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 653,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 83.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

