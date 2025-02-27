Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 873 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.