Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

