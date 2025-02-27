Crown Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average is $306.97. The stock has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.