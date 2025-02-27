Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,655 shares of company stock valued at $40,665,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

