Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Rises By 1,833.3%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BAB Stock Performance
BABB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 2,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.03. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.
BAB Increases Dividend
About BAB
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
Featured Stories
