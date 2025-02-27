Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Rises By 1,833.3%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,833.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BAB Stock Performance

BABB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 2,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.03. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

About BAB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Stories

