Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 100,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.