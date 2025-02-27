Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares fell 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.08). 22,656,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 4,021,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The company has a market capitalization of £800.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,174,178.82). 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.