Investors Buy Large Volume of AES Put Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,643 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 14,084 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

