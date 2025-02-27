Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $154,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $827.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

