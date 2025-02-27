Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.87-2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

PLNT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 923,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,146. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

